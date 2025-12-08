A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Dec 8, 2025

Southlake’s Guide to Holiday Fun, Giving, and Festivities

Southlake is celebrating the season with festive events, opportunities to give back, and unique local shopping featured in this week’s SLK City Spotlight with Mayor Shawn McCaskill.

Southlake is shining bright this season with festive events, meaningful ways to give back, and plenty of opportunities to celebrate the holidays close to home. The new Holiday of Lights at McPherson Park offers a glowing winter escape for families, while Holiday Break Camps at Champions Club keep kids active and engaged during school vacation. Senior Activity Center members can look forward to special seasonal programming, including a holiday thrifting trip and the annual Together in Tradition Luncheon.

Residents can also support the community through the DPS Toy Drive, with donation drop-off locations at 100 E. Dove Road, 600 State Street, and 2100 W. Southlake Blvd., or by giving blood during the Carter Blood Drive. And for those finishing up their shopping, Southlake’s many boutiques and retailers provide a variety of unique gift options; a full Holiday Shopping Guide is available at SouthlakeHomeForTheHolidays.com.

Learn more in this week’s SLK City Spotlight with Mayor Shawn McCaskill:

