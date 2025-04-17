Southlake's Masterworks Concert Series Returns in May with an Exciting Lineup

Get ready for summer nights of sensational music as Southlake’s Masterworks Concert Series returns to Rustin Pavilion in Town Square this May! Presented by the City of Southlake in collaboration with Arts Council Northeast (ArtsNET), this year promises another unforgettable season.

Whether you're a longtime resident or visiting Southlake for the first time, these evenings are an opportunity to relax, connect with neighbors, and enjoy the vibrant cultural scene that Southlake has to offer.

2025 Masterworks Dates and Lineups:

Food vendors will be onsite from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on concert days — except for May 2, when they’ll stick around until 9:30 p.m.

May 2, 2025:

Show: 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

- Bad Moon Rising

- La Frequenzia

- Vinyl Stripes

May 16, 2025:

Show: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

- Chaz Marie

May 30, 2025:

Show: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

- Analog Gigs

Bring your family, invite your friends, and immerse yourself in the joy of live music and shared moments. Admission is free, and the memories you'll create will be priceless. See you there!