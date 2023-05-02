Southlake’s Municipal Clerk’s Office Recognized with Achievement of Excellence Award

It is worth noting that the City Secretary’s Office plays a crucial role within the government, and their duties extend beyond supporting City Council and preparing meetings and agendas.

Their office provides a vast array of services to ensure the smooth functioning of the City, from records management to elections, boards and commissions, government transparency, and more.

“Of all the government offices, the City Secretary’s Office is the direct link between the citizens and the government,” said City of Southlake City Secretary Amy Shelley.

The team strives to involve citizens in civic affairs by reaching out to potential board and commission members for recruitment, application, and training.

“By receiving training and guidance, these individuals can learn how to make informed suggestions and recommendations to local officials based on resident feedback and policies. This, in turn, can help them empower the Southlake community and bring about the changes that are needed,” said Shelley.

The CSO also has exemplified world-class service by managing the local election process. They oversee and organize all municipal elections and collaborate closely with Tarrant and Denton County to ensure a seamless process.

“With this recognition, it is evident that our staff works hard to ensure Southlake residents receive the highest level of service,” said Shelley.

Southlake is one of 24 cities to receive the Texas Municipal Clerk’s Office Achievement of Excellence Award.

“It’s always a great achievement when Southlake is recognized for its excellence in management and resource allocation,” said Shelley.

The Achievement of Excellence Award covers a period of two years.