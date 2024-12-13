Southlake’s Newest Holiday Attraction: The Rink at Southlake Town Square!

Southlake’s Home for the Holidays season is shining brighter than ever with its first-ever ice-skating rink! This enchanting attraction invites visitors to lace up their skates and glide under the twinkling lights of the Square, while creating a magical experience for all ages. Located in the heart of the City, The Rink at Southlake Town Square is set to offer the perfect opportunity to celebrate the season with family and friends. "We’re so excited to bring the magic of ice skating to Southlake for the very first time!" Mayor Shawn McCaskill said. "There’s nothing quite like gliding under the twinkling lights and sharing the joy of the season with loved ones. While you’re here, take time to enjoy the other traditions we’ve cherished for years in Town Square, and make this holiday season one to remember!" Visitors can also explore Santa’s Village, where little ones can share their wishes and take photos with Santa himself. To add a touch of charm, enjoy a cozy ride in a horse-drawn carriage, transporting you through the festive streets of Southlake, illuminated with dazzling holiday décor. These attractions combine to create a whimsical atmosphere that captures the magic of Christmastime in Southlake!

While enjoying a day of skating and holiday fun, take advantage of Southlake's premier shopping and dining options. Whether picking up the perfect gift or warming up with delicious seasonal treats, Southlake Town Square offers something for everyone! Checkout some of the new businesses like Sweet Paris, Markham Fine Jewelers, Homesense, Dirty Dough, or J. Crew. Visit Southlake and make every moment memorable for the Holidays!