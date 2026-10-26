Southlake’s Strong Financial Management Earns Highest Credit Ratings

Southlake’s commitment to careful financial planning has received additional recognition from Fitch Ratings, one of the nation’s leading independent credit rating agencies.

On October 22, Fitch upgraded the bond ratings for the Southlake Parks Development Corporation (SPDC) and the Southlake Community Enhancement and Development Corporation (CEDC) to AAA, the highest rating available. Fitch also reaffirmed the City’s existing AAA general obligation bond rating.

“Having not one, but two of our sales tax-supported corporations receive the highest possible credit rating is a significant achievement,” said City Manager Alison Ortowski. “It reflects the strength of Southlake’s financial position and the thoughtful planning and careful management that go into every financial decision we make.”

What Does a AAA Rating Mean for Southlake?

A bond rating is an independent assessment of an organization’s ability to meet its financial obligations. A AAA rating represents the highest level of credit quality.

In its review, Fitch recognized several factors supporting Southlake’s financial stability, including healthy reserves, reliable revenue sources and a strong local economy.

“Southlake takes a conservative approach to debt. We carefully evaluate financing decisions and plan for our long-term obligations,” said Sharen Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. “Strong credit ratings are important, but our priority has always been making responsible financial decisions and being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

Strong credit ratings can also help secure favorable financing terms when borrowing is necessary, helping the City manage costs while maintaining its long-term financial commitments.

How Does This Connect to Our Community?

The two development corporations support facilities and improvements that contribute to Southlake’s quality of life.

The Southlake Parks Development Corporation uses a dedicated half-cent sales tax to support parks and recreation improvements. These investments help provide the parks, trails and recreational spaces residents enjoy throughout the community.

The Community Enhancement and Development Corporation uses a dedicated three-eighths-cent sales tax to support The Marq Southlake and eligible economic development initiatives. Champions Club at The Marq, with its fitness facilities, indoor pool and recreation programs, is one example of the community amenities supported through this funding.

Both corporations have dedicated revenue sources that support their respective responsibilities and long-term financial planning.

A Continued Focus on Financial Stewardship

The upgrades for SPDC and CEDC reflect changes in Fitch’s rating criteria, along with the financial characteristics evaluated in its review. The agency also maintained a stable outlook for the City’s existing AAA rating.

For Southlake residents, the announcement offers additional independent confirmation of the City’s financial stability and its ability to meet long-term obligations.

It’s another reflection of Southlake’s commitment to careful planning, responsible financial management and thoughtful investments in the community’s future.