Southlake’s Summer Volunteers Contribute More Than 4,000 Hours to the Community

Southlake’s summer volunteers brought their energy, ideas, dedication, and passion to the community, contributing 4,034 hours of service in support of the City’s programs and services. The hours contributed this summer are valued at approximately $145,000 by the Independent Sector. Beyond the hours served, these volunteers’ commitment to giving back strengthens the community while providing meaningful opportunities to share their time, talents, and skills.



This summer, our volunteers showed up to help with Camp Mania, Library programs, the Senior Center, Champions Club, Teen Court, Citizens on Patrol, and internships with several City departments.

Here’s a closer look at how our volunteers contributed their time: Camp Mania: 1,206 hours from 17 volunteers

1,206 hours from 17 volunteers Library: 1,390 hours from 149 volunteers

1,390 hours from 149 volunteers Senior Center: 325 hours from 60 volunteers

325 hours from 60 volunteers Champions Club: 277 hours from 53 volunteers

277 hours from 53 volunteers Teen Court: 217 hours from 41 volunteers

217 hours from 41 volunteers Citizens on Patrol: 134 hours from 5 volunteers

134 hours from 5 volunteers Interns: 485 hours from 3 volunteer interns

“It’s special to see our volunteers spend their summer giving their time to help others,” said Julie Kleck, volunteer coordinator. “They bring so much enthusiasm to everything they do, and we’re grateful for the difference they make.”



Whether assisting with youth camps, supporting the Library’s summer reading program, spending time with seniors at the Senior Center, helping with municipal court operations, or interning with City departments to build their skills, Southlake’s summer volunteers made a meaningful impact. Their hard work and service strengthen City programs and help make Southlake a more connected community.