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A police officer in a high-visibility helmet rides a white electric bicycle across a parking lot.
City
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Oct 26, 2026

Southlake’s Updated E-Bike Rules

Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Corporal Corey Ventura explain Southlake’s updated e-bike regulations.

Electric bikes are a popular way to get around Southlake, but riders need to understand the rules for safe travel. In the latest SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Southlake Police Department Corporal Corey Ventura explain key regulations for e-bikes, bicycles, and scooters.

 Topics include helmet requirements, speed limits on sidewalks and City trails, and restrictions on where these vehicles can be ridden in Southlake Town Square. Understanding these rules helps riders, parents, and pedestrians make informed decisions and share public spaces safely.

Watch the latest SLK City Spotlight to learn more, and visit ProtectSouthlake.com to review the full updated e-bike ordinance, including vehicle classifications, lighting requirements, passenger restrictions, and more.

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