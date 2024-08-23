Southlake's Water Team: A Multi-'Fauceted' Approach to Protecting Our Water

Protecting a vital resource like water requires expertise and dedication, and the Southlake Water Team has proven to be up to the challenge every day. From the pipes under our streets to the creeks that flow through our parks, every drop is cared for by a group of experts who approach water conservation and management from every possible angle. Ensuring reliable access to clean water is a true team effort. While the Southlake Water Team is on the streets maintaining infrastructure and repairing leaks to ensure a steady water supply to every home, the Environmental Services Division focuses on protecting the quality of the water reaching your tap and ensuring our natural environment is thriving. Regulation Changes and Crisis Response Excellence in water is not just about daily maintenance, though. Our team is also ready to respond to whatever challenges come our way— unexpected weather events, new state or federal regulations, or any unforeseen crises. This team is constantly ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure our water remains top-notch. A prime example of this adaptability is the City’s Lead and Copper Testing initiative. In response to updated EPA regulations requiring a city-wide inventory of water lines for lead presence, our team has been proactively and diligently gathering data to prepare for compliance. You can expect to see the results of this initiative in early Fall, and can learn more about this work at the City’s Lead and Copper Testing webpage. Community Involvement Our commitment to excellence doesn’t stop with city-owned and managed land. We’re here to help you make a difference in your own home too! Tools like EyeOnWater and the WiseGuys program make it easy for you to conserve water and save money, all while contributing to our collective goal of protecting this natural resource. The combination of all these dedicated efforts isn’t just about keeping you safe—it’s about making sure every drop of water you use is the best it can be. As reflected in our 2024 Water Quality Report, our comprehensive approach is not only meeting but exceeding standards. So as the Southlake Water Teams continue raising the bar for excellence, rest assured that every sip you take has been meticulously protected and designed for greatness – down to every last drop.