Special Strong: Championing Accessibility Through Fitness

The City of Southlake continues its commitment to improving accessibility and participation across City programs with the addition of adaptive personal training services now available at Champions Club.

Last year, the Southlake City Council approved the creation of the Advisory Commission on Persons with Disabilities (ACPD), a community-driven effort to support active participation in all aspects of life for residents of all abilities.

As part of this ongoing commitment, Champions Club has partnered with Special Strong, a program dedicated to supporting individuals with cognitive, mental, and physical challenges through personalized fitness experiences. With an emphasis on encouragement and individualized programming, participants are guided toward their fitness goals in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Ron Janowczyk, CPT

At the heart of this new offering is Ron Janowczyk, a nationally certified adaptive fitness professional who brings a passion for inclusive well-being to Southlake. Ron works one-on-one with participants to design personalized fitness plans that emphasize functional strength, confidence, and independence, helping clients move better, feel stronger, and enjoy a sense of accomplishment every step of the way.

According to Ron, adaptive training focuses on possibilities rather than limitations, helping participants build confidence through personalized movement.

The launch of Special Strong training at Champions Club supports Southlake’s mission to reduce barriers and create a community where residents of all abilities can enjoy recreational, social, and health-related activities. This new program complements existing adaptive recreation programs, such as Club Metro, and offers participants meaningful opportunities to fully engage in community life while pursuing their personal fitness goals.

Special Strong’s adaptive personal training is available through one-on-one or partner sessions at Champions Club. To learn more about the program or get started, visit experiencechampionsclub.com or stop by Champions Club at 285 Shady Oaks Dr.