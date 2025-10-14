Spotlight on Southlake Water Utilities: Meet Customer Service Manager Hannah Samas

As the Southlake Water Utilities Customer Service Manager, Hannah Samas works closely with her team, Finance, and the Public Works Department to ensure invoices are accurate, questions are answered, and residents receive clear, helpful guidance. With a sharp eye for detail and a passion for customer service, Hannah thrives on learning alongside her team and supporting them in delivering reliable service to the community.

Her dedication and impact were recognized earlier this year when she received the Employee Appreciation Director’s Award for Finance, a well-deserved honor for someone who combines expertise, leadership, and care in every interaction.

Check out the video below to learn more about Hannah’s role in Southlake Water Utilities!