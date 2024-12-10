Sprinkle in Some Holiday Savings with a Free W.I.S.E. Guys Sprinkler Evaluation!

Southlake residents can take advantage of a free sprinkler evaluation through the W.I.S.E. Guys program! A licensed irrigator will assess your system, identify potential repairs, and recommend ways to save both water and money. After the evaluation, you can apply for a rebate of up to $200 on your next water bill if you have an eligible EyeOnWater account!



This program not only helps conserve water for our city but also lowers your monthly water expenses. Sprinkler systems need regular maintenance to stay efficient, and the W.I.S.E. Guys program provides that essential TLC, ensuring your irrigation system runs at its best.



To sign up and learn more, visit us here. For any additional questions, please contact our Public Works Department at (817) 748-8082.