SROs are ready for the First Day of School following NASRO Role Model Agency Award

In this episode of Southlake City Spotlight, Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson and Police Chief Ashleigh Casey talk about Southlake’s SRO division recent achievement of being awarded Role Model Agency Award by the National Association of School Resource Officers.

Southlake’s SRO officers receive a high level of police training to protect and serve Southlake students and the school community. Public Safety education, mentorship roles, and building positive relationships with the students and staff are all a large part of how School Resource Officers invest in the safety of Southlake’s students.

Click the video below to watch this week’s Southlake City Spotlight featuring Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson, Police Chief Ashleigh Casey, and Captain Blas Hernandez.



