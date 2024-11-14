Stacy Wells: The Hero Behind the Southlake Library's Youth Programs Success Story

For ten years, Youth Services Librarian Stacy Wells has been a driving force at the Southlake Public Library, championing resources, programs, and a welcoming environment for young readers. Through her innovative work, Stacy has elevated the library’s offerings, making it a trusted space for children and young adults to grow and discover the joy of reading. “My responsibility is to support the youth in our community, from babies to teens,” Stacy shared. “Whether that’s through books, audiobooks, or programs like Summer Reading that foster a love for reading.” Stacy’s service philosophy is rooted in the idea of meeting each child exactly where they are by recognizing their different experiences and abilities. Her commitment to constantly learning, adapting to the needs of the patrons, and thinking outside of the box are just some of the reasons she was awarded the 2024 Employee Appreciation Excellence Award. A prime example of Stacy’s impact is her leadership in the annual Summer Reading Program, which brings energy and creativity to the library, making it the busiest and most exciting time for the youth department. Her dedication to continuous learning is evident in the programs she creates, which resonate with young readers and adapt to the evolving needs of the community. “Although we often get jokes that librarians read all day, the reality is that to be a subject matter expert in my role, I must read voraciously – and on my own time at home,” Stacy said. “Similar to other roles, beyond the foundation that my degree offered, the real education is in the growth and learning that comes with experience over time.” But Stacy doesn’t settle even amid successes – she strives for continued innovation and excellence, always pushing the envelope to elevate the customer experience, no matter how young the customer is. After the latest summer program, she revamped the children’s area, improving signage, reorganizing collections, and enhancing team training to create a more intuitive and engaging space for families. As Stacy celebrates a decade with the City of Southlake, her impact is clear. Through her expertise, innovation, and commitment to youth, she has transformed the library into a vibrant, essential community hub. Ten years in, Stacy continues to inspire and innovate, ensuring the Southlake Public Library remains a place where curiosity flourishes and the next generation of readers feels right at home. You can view Stacy’s full 2024 Employee Appreciation Award video below:

