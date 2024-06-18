Star Spangled Safety: Tips for Beating the Heat at Southlake Stars and Stripes

The 25th anniversary of Southlake Stars and Stripes is right around the corner! We all know Texas tends to be on the hot side in the summer, which poses risks that can turn a fun day around quickly — but don't worry! With these heat safety tips, we can make sure that this Stars and Stripes is the best one yet. Stay Hydrated: The best way to participate in Stars and Stripes like a pro is to hydrate before, during, and after the event. Your body will need extra H2O to function while out in the hot sun enjoying all the fun! Be sure to bring a water bottle and take sips even when you don't feel thirsty. Wear Sunscreen and Remember to Reapply: Don't spend your Independence Day dealing with a bad sunburn! Remember to protect your skin by applying sunscreen periodically throughout the day. Schedule in Stops at our Cooling Station: The fun isn’t going anywhere! There will be plenty of time to enjoy all that Stars and Stripes has to offer, so make sure a stop at our cooling station on Grand Avenue in front of Starbucks is part of your plan. At this station, there will be guaranteed shade and cool mist. Remember to take frequent breaks here throughout the day to drink some water, reapply sunscreen, and let your body recharge. Consider Leaving Pets at Home: In Southlake, we love our furry friends! In fact, we love them so much that we recommend keeping pets at home and safely out of the sun for the Stars and Stripes event. On top of being in the heat of summer with the possibility for triple digits, the bright, loud fireworks could spook your four-legged friends and cause them to bolt. If you do plan to bring your dog, ensure they are correctly leashed according to the city's leash ordinance. Please also keep in mind that hot pavement could harm your dog and lead to heatstroke. Pay attention to these things to guarantee your pet is being properly cared for. Keep Cool and Dress for the Heat: Stroll around Stars and Stripes in style by choosing loose, lightweight, and lighter-colored clothing. Wearing your favorite hat and sunglasses is also a good way to protect your eyes from the sun. If You are Feeling Sick, Seek Medical Attention: Emergency medical personnel will be on site, and Southlake Police Officers will be posted throughout Town Square. If you are feeling faint or dizzy, please seek medical attention right away. This year, the first aid tent will be on the corner of Fountain Place and Grand Avenue, and a second tent will be located in Cornish Park. As you gear up for the Stars and Stripes event, remember that staying safe under the summer sun is key to creating a memorable and enjoyable time for all. Here's to a fantastic celebration filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable fun!