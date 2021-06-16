A stylized emblem featuring a gold shield outline with a dark blue, intertwined S and abstract dragon or eagle motifs inside. The design is symmetrical and conveys themes of elegance and power.
My Southlake News

June 16, 2021

Stars and Stripes 2021- Schedule of Events

Get ready, set and celebrate at Stars and Stripes 2021! Southlake’s most beloved patriotic event returns this year with more family fun, entertainment and of course, fireworks. The event kicks off on Saturday, July 3 at 6 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets to set up a cozy spot and enjoy an evening of Independence […]

Get ready, set and celebrate at Stars and Stripes 2021!

Southlake’s most beloved patriotic event returns this year with more family fun, entertainment and of course, fireworks.

The event kicks off on Saturday, July 3 at 6 p.m.

Bring your chairs and blankets to set up a cozy spot and enjoy an evening of Independence Day performances and activities at one of our parks.

Each location offers something patriotic and fun for all ages to enjoy.

The schedule of events at each place are as follows:

Rustin Pavilion
6 p.m.        Event Begins
6:30 p.m.   Southlake Swing Band
8 p.m.         Patriotic Ceremony
8:15 p.m.   Southlake Community Band
9:25 p.m.   Fireworks Countdown
9:30 p.m.   Fireworks
10 p.m.      Park Closes

Frank Edgar Cornish IV Park
6 p.m.      Event Begins
6:30 p.m. Michael Hix and the Holla
8 p.m.       Patriotic Ceremony
8:15 p.m. Emerald City
9:25 p.m.  Fireworks Countdown
9:30 p.m.  Fireworks
10 p.m.     Emerald City
11 p.m.     Event Ends

McPherson Park
6 p.m.       Event Begins
8 p.m.       Patriotic Ceremony
9:25 p.m.  Fireworks Countdown
9:30 p.m.  Fireworks
10 p.m.      Park Closes

Attendees are encouraged to come out and set up a spot at one of the following locations to view the fireworks show.

Remember, you can begin to set up at 7 p.m. on July 2. However, keep in mind that the City is not responsible for any unattended, lost or stolen items. If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the City of Southlake!

A list of top spots to view the fireworks show can be found online.

An event map of entertainment, activities and vendors is also available on our website.

For event information and notifications, text STARSNSTRIPE to 888777 and download the VisitSouthlake! App on your Android or Apple device.

For more information about Stars and Stripes parking, event schedule and festivities, please visit our website at www.StarsandStripesSouthlake.com

A special thank you to this year’s sponsors.

A man and woman jog outside under sunny, green trees. Text reads "Fit City Challenge" and "Join Team Southlake!" in bold, colorful letters against a white background.
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram