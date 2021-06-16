Stars and Stripes 2021- Schedule of Events

Get ready, set and celebrate at Stars and Stripes 2021! Southlake’s most beloved patriotic event returns this year with more family fun, entertainment and of course, fireworks. The event kicks off on Saturday, July 3 at 6 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets to set up a cozy spot and enjoy an evening of Independence Day performances and activities at one of our parks. Each location offers something patriotic and fun for all ages to enjoy. The schedule of events at each place are as follows: Rustin Pavilion

6 p.m. Event Begins

6:30 p.m. Southlake Swing Band

8 p.m. Patriotic Ceremony

8:15 p.m. Southlake Community Band

9:25 p.m. Fireworks Countdown

9:30 p.m. Fireworks

10 p.m. Park Closes Frank Edgar Cornish IV Park

6 p.m. Event Begins

6:30 p.m. Michael Hix and the Holla

8 p.m. Patriotic Ceremony

8:15 p.m. Emerald City

9:25 p.m. Fireworks Countdown

9:30 p.m. Fireworks

10 p.m. Emerald City

11 p.m. Event Ends McPherson Park

6 p.m. Event Begins

8 p.m. Patriotic Ceremony

9:25 p.m. Fireworks Countdown

9:30 p.m. Fireworks

10 p.m. Park Closes Attendees are encouraged to come out and set up a spot at one of the following locations to view the fireworks show. Remember, you can begin to set up at 7 p.m. on July 2. However, keep in mind that the City is not responsible for any unattended, lost or stolen items. If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the City of Southlake! A list of top spots to view the fireworks show can be found online. An event map of entertainment, activities and vendors is also available on our website. For event information and notifications, text STARSNSTRIPE to 888777 and download the VisitSouthlake! App on your Android or Apple device. For more information about Stars and Stripes parking, event schedule and festivities, please visit our website at www.StarsandStripesSouthlake.com A special thank you to this year’s sponsors.