Stars and Stripes 2023: Celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks, Music, and Fun

Are you ready to celebrate America's birthday, the Southlake Way? Well, mark your calendars for Monday, July 3, because Stars and Stripes 2023 is back and better than ever! This patriotic event is set to take place in the heart of Southlake Town Square from 5 – 11 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. It promises an unforgettable evening filled with good food, live music, and breathtaking fireworks. So, if you're looking for the perfect way to kick off your summer, look no further than Southlake Stars and Stripes 2023. This year, we are introducing a new shopping and activity corner called Patriotic Place. There you can find exciting projects such as crafting your own teddy bear, illuminated toys, patriotic soap bars, face painting, and more! We will also have yard games, miniature golf, and art buses available on location this year. Various food options will be available at the event, including piping hot pizza, sweet funnel cakes, delicious BBQ, and frozen treats to help you beat the heat. Cooling stations will also be on-site to help you get an additional breeze of fresh air. We have a fantastic lineup of bands between the Frank Edgar Cornish, IV Park Stage and the Rustin Pavilion Stage. The Frank Edgar Cornish, IV Park Stage will host the SuperGlide and Inspiration bands. Meanwhile, Empty Pockets and the Southlake Community Band will perform on our Rustin Pavilion stage. Don’t miss out on the patriotic ceremony which will take place at 8 p.m. The city will provide free shuttle services to transport attendees to and from the event. Details on shuttle schedules and pickup/drop-off locations are available online. If you intend to arrange seating before the event, you can do so starting at 7 p.m. on July 2. It is important to remember that the City of Southlake cannot be held responsible for any belongings left unattended. The #ProtectSouthlake Team is here to help if the weather decides to change. Send a message with the keyword STARNSTRIPE to 888777 to receive text alerts about the weather and any emergencies. To obtain additional details on parking, the event schedule, food vendors, and family-friendly activities, kindly visit www.SouthlakeStarsandStripes.com. We thank the companies supporting us: Air 1 Radio, All-Star Orthopedics, Cambria Hotel Southlake, Central Market, Delta Hotel Southlake, Empower Brokerage, HeyDay, Hilton Hotel Southlake, Methodist Southlake Medical Center, Origin Bank, Pella, Renewal by Andersen, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Westin Hotel Southlake, and 89.7 WayFM.