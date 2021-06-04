Stars and Stripes Call for Volunteers

Stars and Stripes is back, and with high anticipation this year, we are looking for volunteers to work the event.

Available positions are as follows:

Craft & Activity Booth

Line Attendants at Shuttle Drop-off

Town Hall

Kids Corner

General Event Assistance

Interested individuals can register online at www.volunteersouthlake.com. If you have volunteered in the past, you can sign up on VicNet.

All volunteers must attend a mandatory briefing. There are two options scheduled on the following dates: Wednesday, June, 23, at 6 p.m. – 7: 30 p.m., and Thursday, June 24th from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Southlake Town Hall. You will select your volunteer position and learn more about your role for the day of the event. Light snacks will be provided.

Event Information

Stars and Stripes is set to take place on Saturday, July 3, from 5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Parking will be limited on the event day. To ensure you have time to check-in and make your assignment, all volunteers are encouraged to use the 4 p.m. shuttle.

Dinner will be provided to all participating volunteers.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with the City of Southlake, please visit Volunteer Southlake or contact Volunteer Coordinator, Lindy Calzada at 817-748-8035 or email volunteer@ci.southlake.tx.us. For more information about Stars and Stripes, please visit our website at www.StarsandStripesSouthlake.com