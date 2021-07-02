Stars and Stripes Safety Tips, Traffic and Information

Let the good times roll! Stars and Stripes kicks off this weekend on Saturday, July 3, at 6 p.m. in Southlake Town Square with the fireworks show beginning promptly at 9:30 p.m. Don’t forget to pack up all of your essential outdoor items so you can be comfortable all day. Before head you out to celebrate Independence Day with us, let’s go over a few safety tips on traffic and information. Access to Town Square before the event: Barricades will go up early in the morning on July 3. The interior roads of Town Square will not be accessible by vehicle. There will be barricades throughout the duration of the event preventing traffic from traveling on Central Avenue through Main Street. Parking Parking will be limited in Town Square. It’s best to arrive early and take advantage of the FREE parking on day of event. Internal parking in will be closed on Saturday, July 3 at 7 a.m. and all surface lots and the East Garage will close when full or no later than 7:30 p.m. Parking will also be available at the Granite Building Garage located at the intersection of State Street and SH 114. Please WATCH FOR PEDESTRIANS! Citizens on Patrol (COPs) volunteers will assist pedestrians at major crosswalks and help ensure the safety of all attendees. Shuttle Services Lone Star Coaches will provide attendees a cool ride in an air-conditioned bus to and from the event. The shuttles will be located atWhite’s Chapel United Methodist Churchand Gateway Church. Shuttles will drop patrons off at McPherson Park located right behind the Hilton Hotel. The White’s Chapel Methodist shuttles will run from 3:30 – 11: 55 p.m. and Gateway Church shuttles will run from 6:30 – 11:55 p.m. Use the family drop off area: There will be a family drop off area at DPS Headquarters located at 600 State Street near the shuttle drop off. Please have your passengers ready to exit the vehicle when it comes to a stop to help alleviate traffic congestion. Drivers who are planning to use Southlake Boulevard to get home need to be aware that they will not be allowed to access Carroll Avenue towards SH 114. Ride Share drop Off/pick up Area:



If you are taking a ride share service, please tell your driver to drop you off at DPS Headquarters located at 600 State Street. Handicapped Parking in Town Square Handicapped parking will be available in the parking lot behind the GAP and west of Trader Joes. Enter from Central Ave. Additional handicapped parking spaces will be provided this year on Federal Way between the vacant Harkins Theatre and the East Garage. Attendees can access this lot from Grand Avenue or Central Avenue via the SH 114 frontage road. Not parking in Town Square? Lighted crosswalks will be available and manned by Southlake officers at the following locations: Southlake Boulevard (FM 1709) and Central Avenue

Southlake Boulevard (FM 1709) and Carroll Avenue

N. Carroll Avenue and Prospect Street

N. Carroll Avenue and Federal Way If parking on the side streets off of Carroll Avenue, please remember to follow these important rules. To ensure everyone makes it home safely, it’s imperative that everyone uses the designated crosswalks. Crossing Southlake Boulevard (FM 1709) on foot from the Central Market while not in a crosswalk is very dangerous and PROHIBITED! Bike officers will be patrolling the area and will take appropriate enforcement action for your safety.

Park facing the correct way and no more than 18 inches from the curb.

Do not block driveways or park in someone’s yard.

Make sure your vehicle is not in the intersection. It will be towed.

Be courteous to the neighborhood. For up-to-date event information, text STARSNSTRIPE to 888777 and download the VisitSouthlake! App on Android or Apple devices. For more information about Stars and Stripes Southlake parking please visit us online at www.StarsandStripesSouthlake.com. Thank you to this year’s Stars and Stripes sponsors.