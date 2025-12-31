Start the New Year with APEX Arts League Events

Kick off 2026 with APEX Arts League and enjoy a season full of music, art, and live performance. Here’s what’s coming up in January and February!

Music and Art of the 19th Century

January 18, 2026 4:00 p.m., Gallery 19C

This exclusive APEX Arts League member event is the perfect way to start the year surrounded by creativity. Music and Art of the 19th Century features the Dallas Symphony String Quartet, blending visual art and live music in an intimate gallery setting designed to inspire and connect.

Not a member yet? This is your chance to join! Tickets are $50 and include a year-long APEX Arts League membership, granting access to this event and future APEX programming throughout the year. Learn more and purchase tickets on the APEX Arts League website.

Hearts in Harmony: A Theatrical Songbook

February 1, 2026 5:00 p.m., GRACE Chapel at White’s Chapel Methodist Church

Celebrate love and connection with Hearts in Harmony: A Theatrical Songbook. Featuring soprano Mary Feminear and baritone Michael Adams, this concert pairs operatic favorites and expressive songs with the warmth of their real-life partnership. Perfect for February, this evening promises a moving musical experience full of passion and storytelling. Learn more and purchase tickets on the APEX Arts League website.

Locations and Addresses:

Gallery 19C: 1500 Solana Boulevard, Building 5, Suite 5150 Westlake, TX 76262

GRACE Chapel at White’s Chapel Methodist Church: 185 S. White Chapel Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092