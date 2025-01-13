Start Your Pickleball Journey in 2025

If you’ve been wondering what all this Pickleball fuss is all about, then this is your sign to take the first step towards beginning your new 2025 obsession. The Southlake Pickleball Complex is almost to its one-year anniversary, and there’s no better time to become a member and get in on the action. We know learning a brand-new sport can be intimidating, especially one with so many followers and seemingly funny terms. Luckily for you, our Southlake Pickleball team is here to help you get started. Here’s a helpful list of the funniest Pickleball terms you should know before hitting the courts in 2025: Banger : A player that hits the ball hard toward their opponent

: A player that hits the ball hard toward their opponent Body Bag : A shot that hits your opponent’s body

: A shot that hits your opponent’s body Dink : Softly hitting the ball into the opponent's kitchen from near your team’s kitchen

: Softly hitting the ball into the opponent's kitchen from near your team’s kitchen Kitchen : The non-volley zone that is enclosed by a rectangle closest to the net.

: The non-volley zone that is enclosed by a rectangle closest to the net. Getting Pickled : losing the game with zero points

: losing the game with zero points Golden Pickle : winning 11-0

: winning 11-0 Pickler: A person who plays pickleball and thoroughly enjoys it While these terms may seem silly, learning the slang is a great way to get your foot in the door! If you’re ready to become a part of the Southlake Pickleball community, head over to the Southlake Pickleball Complex for a tour, or search our website to learn about our different membership opportunities!