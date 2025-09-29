State of the City 2025

This week, instead of our regular SLK City Spotlight, we join Mayor Shawn McCaskill, Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson, and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley for a comprehensive look at the State of the City.

They reflect on Southlake’s recent accomplishments, from community programs to infrastructure improvements, and highlight ongoing initiatives that are shaping the city today. Looking ahead, they share insights into future plans and projects designed to keep Southlake thriving and innovative for years to come.

Watch the full State of the City to learn more about these exciting achievements, current initiatives, and what’s next for Southlake by clicking the link below:



