Stay Updated with the Southlake Library

Whether you’re a long-time patron or new to the library, staying informed about our latest happenings is easy.

One way to keep up-to-date is by visiting our website, where you can check the latest news and register for programs that require signing up. It’s a convenient way to see what’s coming up and ensure you don’t miss out on any exciting events.

Another great resource is our print newsletter, available at the library. This monthly publication includes a calendar of events and highlights new book titles. It’s perfect for those who prefer a tangible way to stay informed and enjoy flipping through pages to discover what’s new.

For those who like to receive updates directly to their email inbox, signing up for our weekly eBlast is an easily accessible option. This weekly update provides single-click access to programs and allows you to reserve new books. It’s also a great way to stay informed about the latest movies and book titles, ensuring you’re always in the loop with what’s happening at the library.

Stay connected and make the most of what the Southlake Library has to offer!

Access the library website calendar for upcoming programs:

Sign up at our website to get weekly updates.