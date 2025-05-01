A stylized emblem featuring a gold shield outline with a dark blue, intertwined S and abstract dragon or eagle motifs inside. The design is symmetrical and conveys themes of elegance and power.
May 1, 2025

Street Maintenance Occurring Near the Entrance of the Winding Creek Subdivision

Please see the information below regarding upcoming street maintenance.

Heads up, Southlake! Weather permitting, contractors will be out on May 6 performing road maintenance in the northbound lane of Carroll Avenue, near the intersection of Vinebrook Avenue at the entrance of the Winding Creek Subdivision. This work aims to lift the street's surface to reduce water pooling in the area. Work hours will be between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., with traffic control in place to help keep your drive safe and steady. Thank you for your patience as contractors complete this necessary work.

A street maintenance alert for May 6, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., affecting the northbound lane of S. Carroll Ave near Vinebrook Ave, shown on a map with surrounding streets.

