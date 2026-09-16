Strengthening Southlake’s Water System for the Future

The City of Southlake is investing in critical water infrastructure through the T.W. King Pump Station Improvements. The multi-phase Capital Improvements Program project is designed to improve Southlake’s water quality, system capacity, and reliability for residents.



The pump station plays a key role in storing and moving water throughout the City. As Southlake continues to grow and water demands change, these improvements will allow the system to operate more efficiently and provide additional capacity for current and future needs.



The improvements identified for this project are informed by City conducted reports created in compliance with the American Water Infrastructure Act (AWIA) and 2022 Texas Senate Bill 3 (SB3). These legislations require City’s to identify potential risks to the water system and act on opportunities to strengthen its security and resiliency.



Phase I of this project is expected to kick-off this Fall and anticipated completion is Fall 2028. Phases two and three are still in the design and pre-design phases, respectively. Additional information regarding project timelines will be provided throughout the process.



Phase 1



Phase 1 will focus on upgrading existing equipment and improving the station’s reliability. Improvements will include replacing pumps and motors, installation of an additional pump and motor, and adding a backup power generator. These upgrades will support the station’s operations by improving resiliency and allowing the facility to continue serving the community, even during power outages.

Phase 2

Phase 2 will provide additional storage capacity as well as enhance water quality. Improvements will include a new 5-million-gallon water storage tank, drainage and security upgrades, fencing improvements, maintenance of the existing water storage tank, and a new system of managing water quality. The additional storage and system improvements will provide more flexibility in managing water demand and support service during high usage periods and emergency conditions.



Phase 3

Phase 3 of the project will be the final expansion to this pump station. Planned improvements include additional pumps, motors and piping for the high-pressure water system, an enclosure to protect and maintain exposed equipment, and a connection to the City’s wastewater system. These additions will prepare the station for long-term growth and support future water system improvements.



Strengthening Southlake’s Water System

Each of these phases and all the improvements that fall within them will allow Southlake to meet everyday water demand while providing more flexibility during emergencies, system failures, or severe weather. These projects will also focus on providing additional protection for critical equipment and lowering the potential of service interruptions.

The T.W. King Pump Station Improvements, Phase I project is part of the City’s long-term investment in critical infrastructure, helping maintain a reliable water system that can meet changing demands, provide quality service, and support the community’s future needs.