Supporting Sensory‑Friendly Experiences at the Library

Sensory‑inclusive tools and sensory‑friendly experiences at the Southlake Public Library help support visitors who benefit from calmer and more accessible spaces, such as individuals who may be sensitive to noise, bright lights, crowds, or unfamiliar environments.

Available for in‑library use, these bags include tools such as noise‑reducing headphones, fidget items, and visual cue cards. Each item is thoughtfully selected to help reduce sensory overload and support a positive library experience for children and families.

KultureCity works with community spaces nationwide to support guests with sensory needs by providing training and practical tools that promote inclusion. Through this partnership, the library is able to offer daily accommodations that support a wide range of sensory needs.

Whether visiting for a program, browsing the collection, or spending quiet time at the library, these resources are available to help make each visit more accessible and enjoyable.

We look forward to welcoming families to this sensory‑inclusive experience.