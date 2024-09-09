Surveying for the Morgan Road Drainage Improvements Project

Contractors will begin surveying this week for the Morgan Road Drainage Improvements Project within the Cedar Oaks Estates. Work will begin tentatively on September 10th, weather permitting. They'll be focusing on Cedar Court, near Morgan Road, and along Sleepy Hollow Trail. No traffic disruptions are expected, and the surveys should only take a couple of days. Thank you for driving with caution when in the area.
