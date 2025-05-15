Sweet Success in Southlake: Unwrapping the 2025 Employee Appreciation Winners!

Each year, the City hosts the Employee Appreciation Celebration to recognize the incredible individuals who help make our community a wonderful place to live, work, and visit. It’s our chance to highlight the talent, heart, and dedication of Team Southlake with plenty of fun and a few well-deserved treats. As part of the event, standout employees are honored with awards that shine a spotlight on their exceptional contributions. Join us as we unwrap this year’s winners—because around here, excellence is always in good taste! Director Awards The Director's Award is a real sweet deal—reserved for the standout employee in each department who exemplifies leadership, always lends a helping hand, and constantly pushes their team to be better. They’re the cherry on top that makes the whole team shine! Administration – Bora Sulollari, Assistant to the City Manager

Community Services – Vicky Schiber, Community Relations Manager

Finance – Hannah Samas, Customer Service Manager

Fire Department – Jonathan Castro, Battalion Chief

Planning & Development – Melissa Burnett, Administrative Assistant

Police Department – David Aldridge, Police Officer

Public Works – Mona Hassan, CIP Engineering Assistant Values Awards Southlake’s core values are the secret ingredients that make the City so special. The Values Awards honor five standout employees — one for each core value — who exemplify what it means to serve with integrity, innovation, accountability, excellence, or teamwork. Integrity - Wes Layfield, Water Quality Specialist, Public Works

Innovation - Julio Reyna, Streets and Drainage Supervisor, Public Works

Accountability - Nic Miles, Fire Driver / Engineer, Fire Department

Commitment to Excellence - Ruben Alvarado, Parks Supervisor, Community Services

Teamwork - Valerie Snyder, Community Initiatives Coordinator, Police Department Spirit of Southlake This award is the ultimate treat, honoring the employees who exemplify all of Southlake’s core values and serve as shining examples of the Southlake Way. They’re the total package — positive figures in the City, inside and out, and outstanding employees who truly take the cake! Spirit of Southlake - Julie Kleck, Volunteer Coordinator, Human Resources

Spirit of Southlake - Andrew Burnett, Library Marketing Coordinator, Library Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service Award The Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service Award is a tribute to the late City employee Kristin Pitzinger. It honors those who go the extra mile to deliver outstanding customer service. These employees sprinkle kindness into every interaction, making Southlake a sweeter place to live and work. Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service - Bayley Cavazos, Court Clerk, Finance & Technology

Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service - Keith Martin, Landscape Administrator, Planning & Development Tenure These long-serving team members have been with us through thick and thin, adding their special ingredients to the mix that makes Southlake so unique. Let’s take a moment to honor the sweet success that comes with years of service and commitment to our community! Five Years: Jerome Aldridge, Landon Bell, Dana Blankenship, Melissa Burnett, Doug Carel, Brent Carlson, Scott Cepak, Heidi Chupp, Blake Cornish, Anthony Dudley, Madisson Dunn, Catherine Eix, Christina Guzman, Jamie Hill, Cameron Jackson, Sheniqua Jones, James Lucky, Taylor McGehee, Eugenio Nunez, Hannah Nyquist, Barbara Ridenour, Brian Rodriguez, Juan Sanchez, Kim Smith, Dominique Traylor, Ben Williamson, Tandra Wilson, Charles Wright Ten Years: Wes Adams, John Adams, Cody Brazelton, Alcides Contreras, Craig D’Amico, Micah Davis, Jose Guzman, Chad Henderson, John Jackson, Myles Jenkins, Hunter Littrell, Veronica Lomas, Kyle McAdams, Dakota Mowdy, Stefan Petrovich, Jose Rodriguez, Chase Roop, Chase Sanderson, Steven Tanner, Billy Vogler, Stacy Wells, Adam Whigham Fifteen Years: Laura Alsina, Blas Hernandez, Jose Luna, Crystal Maddalena, Frank Molinets, Cynthia Pfledderer Twenty Years: Johnny Lopez, Cristina McMurray, Tarl Plank, Karen Randall Twenty-Five Years: Richard Anderson, Sharen Jackson, Trey Porter, Frank Rogers, Diana Smith, KJ Vannatta, Mike White Thirty Years: Mike Bedrich, Dennis Killough From outstanding service to everyday dedication, our employees make this city a truly special place. Thank you to every member of our team for making Southlake the sweetest place to be, year after year!