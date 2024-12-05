SYAC Starts the Fall Semester Strong with Leadership, Service, and Learning

The Southlake Youth Action Commission (SYAC) started the 2024-2025 academic year with purpose and enthusiasm. From goal-setting retreats to community service projects and hands-on learning experiences, these young leaders are already making a big impact this fall.

The excitement began on October 14 with SYAC’s first-ever Board Retreat at Legends Hall. Student leaders participated in goal-setting workshops led by Community Relations Manager Vicky Schiber and Recreation Programs Manager Jennifer Blackstock. The retreat inspired the board to set a bold direction for the year with their new Mission, Vision, and Goals:

Mission: Provide an environment for the youth voice of Southlake.

Provide an environment for the youth voice of Southlake. Vision: Be the go-to youth voice to improve the community.

Be the go-to youth voice to improve the community. Goals: Increase SYAC Alternate attendance by 15%, expand Intern Day to a full-day event in April 2025, and develop a 5-Year Strategic Plan.

In November, SYAC shifted gears to community engagement and experiential learning. On November 11, students learned about the development of the Southlake Pickleball Complex through a presentation by city leaders, including Director David Miller, Deputy Director Fince Espinoza, and Pickleball Manager Eric Clay. The session highlighted how citizen input drives local projects. Afterward, SYAC members took to the courts for a lively game and personalized tips from Clay, blending education with fun.

In December, 15 SYAC members rolled up their sleeves for the Keep Southlake Beautiful Adopt-A-Street program. Together, they removed nine bags of litter from Shady Oaks Drive, demonstrating their commitment to keeping Southlake clean and beautiful.

With a dynamic fall semester underway, SYAC is setting the bar high for student leadership and community impact. Stay tuned as these world-class young leaders continue to shape Southlake’s future.

Learn more about SYAC at https://www.cityofsouthlake.com/262/Southlake-Youth-Action-Commission.