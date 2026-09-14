Take a Walk Through Southlake’s History

Southlake’s history is coming together in one place for a special evening at Legends Hall. On this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Southlake Historical Society President Connie Cooley preview a one-day event featuring exhibits from years past. Visitors will have an opportunity to explore the people, places, and stories that helped shape the Southlake community.

The come-and-go event makes it easy to stop by after work and experience the exhibits at your own pace. Guests can also enjoy food from Armend’s and Feedstore BBQ while taking in the displays.

Join us on Wednesday, September 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Legends Hall for this special look at Southlake’s history.

