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Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
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Southlake Historical Society event flyer: “Our Southlake: 70 Years in the Making, 1956-2026.” Event at Legends Hall, 285 Shady Oaks Dr, September 16, 5–7 pm. Features historic photos and logos.
City
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Sep 14, 2026

Take a Walk Through Southlake’s History

Explore Southlake’s history at a special one-day exhibit featuring stories and displays from years past.

Southlake’s history is coming together in one place for a special evening at Legends Hall. On this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Southlake Historical Society President Connie Cooley preview a one-day event featuring exhibits from years past. Visitors will have an opportunity to explore the people, places, and stories that helped shape the Southlake community.

 The come-and-go event makes it easy to stop by after work and experience the exhibits at your own pace. Guests can also enjoy food from Armend’s and Feedstore BBQ while taking in the displays.

 Join us on Wednesday, September 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Legends Hall for this special look at Southlake’s history.

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