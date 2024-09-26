Teamwork Trailblazer: How Development Engineer Sandy Endy Bridges the Gap Between Three Departments  

As the City’s first-ever Development Engineer, Sandy Endy has become a pivotal force in linking the Planning and Development, Building Inspections, and Public Works Departments. Her innovative approach and tireless work ethic have made her an invaluable asset to Southlake’s development efforts, earning her the 2024 Employee Appreciation Planning and Development Services Director’s Award. Sandy joined the City four years ago, stepping into a role that had not existed before. Since then, she has meticulously navigated the complexities of her role and has established herself as an integral piece of the department. Her responsibilities include reviewing engineering plans for grading, utility, and paving to ensure compliance with city ordinances, while also addressing resident inquiries related to engineering. “Sandy being the first development engineer for Southlake has truly blazed her own trail,” said Planning and Development Services Director Dennis Killough. “She has taken on some extremely difficult situations and handled each with great poise and confidence, finding workable solutions.” Sandy’s unique role requires not just technical expertise but also exceptional interpersonal skills. Her ability to foster collaboration across various departments is crucial in maintaining the city’s reputation for excellence in urban planning. By effectively linking Planning, Building Inspections, and Public Works, Sandy ensures that each project is executed efficiently and adheres to Southlake’s rigorous standards. “There are many things I love about my job,” Sandy explained. “I would say the biggest reason is the trust and respect I get from my supervisors and coworkers. I’m passionate about the fact that I get to work with great people and do something I enjoy every day.” Her proactive approach extends beyond daily tasks. Recently, Sandy has been working on documenting standard operating procedures for her role, a step aimed at ensuring that her expertise is shared and that future team members can build upon the foundation she has laid. “Sandy’s dedication to finding the right solutions rather than the easy ones, coupled with her follow-through, reflects her commitment to the city’s goals of integrity, excellence, and innovation,” Director Killough added. “We’ve found her indispensable in achieving our goals for high quality development.” Sandy Endy’s work exemplifies how one individual’s commitment to teamwork and excellence can drive a city’s success. Her contributions have helped shape Southlake’s development in meaningful ways, ensuring that the city continues to grow while adhering to its high standards of quality and innovation. You can watch Sandy’s full 2024 Employee Appreciation Planning and Development Services Director’s award video below: