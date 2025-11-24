The Elmore Hotel Reimagined: Mayor McCaskill Gets a First Look

On this episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill recently joined General Manager Kalyana Krishnamoorthy for an inside look at the newly reimagined Elmore Hotel.

During his visit, they highlighted the hotel’s modern design updates, inviting gathering spaces, and thoughtfully curated artwork featured through a partnership with Samuel Lynne Galleries—an effort aimed at elevating the overall hospitality experience. Mayor McCaskill noted that the transformation is a big piece of Southlake’s growing hospitality landscape. With its blend of style, art, and community-focused amenities, the Elmore Hotel is poised to welcome both visitors and locals in an elevated way.



To see the full episode, please click the video below:

