Five people in business attire smile as they cut a large gold ribbon outside a building entrance during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ribbon has "Social Outlaw" and "More Hotel" printed on it.
Nov 24, 2025

The Elmore Hotel Reimagined: Mayor McCaskill Gets a First Look

Mayor Shawn McCaskill joined General Manager Kalyana Krishnamoorthy for a tour of the newly refreshed Elmore Hotel, highlighting its updated design and enhanced hospitality experience.

On this episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill recently joined General Manager Kalyana Krishnamoorthy for an inside look at the newly reimagined Elmore Hotel.

During his visit, they highlighted the hotel’s modern design updates, inviting gathering spaces, and thoughtfully curated artwork featured through a partnership with Samuel Lynne Galleries—an effort aimed at elevating the overall hospitality experience. Mayor McCaskill noted that the transformation is a big piece of Southlake’s growing hospitality landscape. With its blend of style, art, and community-focused amenities, the Elmore Hotel is poised to welcome both visitors and locals in an elevated way.

To see the full episode, please click the video below:

