The Faces Behind the Fun: Meet Our Community Services Leadership Team Creating a Place You Love to Live

Between facilitating wonderful memories at summer camps, continuing the momentum at the new Pickleball Complex, and wrapping up Parks and Recreation Month, there’s never a dull moment in the Community Services Department. Whether you’ve lived in Southlake your entire life or have just begun planting your roots here, chances are you’ve experienced the positive impact of this department – and the fun is only just beginning. Leading a dynamic transformation is a new executive leadership team, with Director David Miller at the helm. With over 15 years of executive leadership experience, Director Miller brings exceptional strategic skills, asset management expertise, and the ability to foster a healthy and encouraging work environment. Shortly after his promotion in October 2023, Director Miller appointed Ryan McGrail and Fince Espinoza as his deputy directors, forming a powerhouse trio committed to establishing Southlake as a premier destination for memorable community events and activities. The Community Services Team posing with Mayor McCaskill “The team that we have assembled across the Community Services Department is well positioned to continue creating world class experiences for the citizens of Southlake for years to come,” Director Miller said. “Ryan and Fince bring a wealth of experience to the table, but more importantly they bring an incredible amount of passion and dedication to their work. They are constantly working to improve our programming, facilities and parks system by not only making sure we manage our assets well but have our eyes on the future and what’s next in the park and recreation industry.” The promotion of Ryan McGrail was a natural choice. Ryan has served Southlake for over 25 years and brings a deep understanding of recreational programming to his role. His expertise spans from organizing fantastic events at Legends Hall to ensuring that Champions Club offers top-notch facilities and activities. Ryan's passion for creating engaging, inclusive experiences guarantees that there’s always something for everyone to enjoy. Deputy Director Ryan McGrail with members of the Community Services Team participating in Office Olympics Covering the Parks and Recreation side of Community Services, Deputy Director Fince Espinoza brings a unique perspective and knowledge from his time serving other cities. With more than 25 years of Parks and Recreation experience, he now oversees the Southlake Parks Teams to ensure that our more than 1,100 acres of open space and 20 parks are in top-notch condition. He also manages the Community Services Capital Improvement Projects and Green Ribbon-funded TXDOT projects, such as the enhancements along the State Highway 114 corridor. Deputy Director Fince Espinoza and Director David Miller with Champions Club fitness staffer, Jamie Hill Together, this trio is poised to lead our Community Services department into an exciting new chapter. Their collaborative spirit and their team’s innovative ideas will breathe new life into The Marq and Southlake’s recreational spaces, ensuring they remain cherished assets for generations to come.