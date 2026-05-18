As part of the City of Southlake’s 2026 Memorial Day observances, residents and visitors are invited to experience The Faces of 22, a powerful art exhibit honoring veterans and raising awareness about veteran suicide prevention.

The exhibit, on loan from Platoon 22 in Frederick, Maryland, will be displayed in Town Hall from May 18–26 during regular business hours. Created by an artist who has chosen to remain anonymous, the exhibit uses compelling visual art and storytelling to encourage reflection on the lasting impact of military service on veterans, their families, and their communities.

The title of the exhibit references the estimated number of veterans lost to suicide each day in the United States. More than a statistic, the exhibit serves as a reminder that behind every number is a life, a family, and a story that deserves to be remembered.

“We are privileged to host The Faces of 22 and help bring awareness to the ongoing challenges many veterans face after their service,” said Mayor McCaskill. “This exhibit serves as a powerful reminder that the sacrifices made by our service members do not always end when they return home.”

The exhibit is part of Southlake’s broader Memorial on Main observances, which will include patriotic displays throughout Town Hall, Main Street, and Family Park, as well as a moment of reflection during the May 19th City Council meeting.

Community members are encouraged to visit Town Hall to view the exhibit and honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans.

For more information about Memorial on Main 2026, visit our Military Veteran Programs webpage.