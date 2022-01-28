The Southlake Senior Activity Center Wins the 2022 TRAPS State Lone Star Recreation Programming, Class IV Award

The Southlake Senior Activity Center recently received the 2022 Lone Star Recreation Programming, Class IV Award at the state level from the Texas Recreation and Park Society (TRAPS) for the National Senior Center Month Parade. Staff submitted this Senior Center program for consideration in November. According to the TRAPS awards committee, “In keeping with the TRAPS Mission: Texas Recreation and Park Society advance the quality-of-life industry through Connections, Advocacy, Resources and Education (C.A.R.E.) Your agency and/or representative exemplified this acronym with tenacity.”

The Senior Activity Center Parade celebrated our Senior Center members in true Southlake fashion in September of 2020. Our members drove through the Legends Hall parking lot to the sound of music, encouraging cheers, and colorfully decorated posters. Each senior member was provided with a pre-packaged hot meal to enjoy safely at home. It was a highly successful event that brought together city staff, elected officials, volunteers, students, and our senior population!

This event, and programs like it, are our way of enhancing appreciation, understanding, and showcasing the vital role the senior center plays for seniors in our community. We celebrated, served our senior community, brought different generations together, and made priceless memories, despite all of the challenges we felt in the last year and a half. Bringing people together and witnessing our member’s joy is how we define success as we serve the senior community at the Southlake Senior Activity Center.

The City of Southlake will receive the award at the 2022 TRAPS Institute and Expo Awards Ceremony on February 17 at 4:30 PM in College Station, TX.

Congratulations to everyone involved for a successful program!