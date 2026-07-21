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Tennis Center
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Jul 21, 2026

The Southlake Tennis Center Serves Up Fall Programs for Every Player

The Southlake Tennis Center is gearing up for fall, with programs for junior players and adult beginners alike starting August 17. Whether your child is picking up a racquet for the first time or you're an adult ready to join the game, STC has a class built for you.

Tennis offers more than physical fitness. Studies have found tennis to be the healthiest sport – it builds confidence, sharpens decision-making, strengthens social connection, and teaches the value of healthy competition. STC’s fall lineup is designed to help players of every age and level experience those benefits on the court.

Junior Programs: Ages 5High School

Fall junior programs are available for players ages five through high school, divided by age and ability, with both indoor and outdoor options. Taught by expert PTR-certified coaches, the program offers small group instruction and organized match play for all levels. Young players learn the skills to start playing real points and matches from day one. Classes are held after school and on weekends.

Adults New to Tennis: Built for Busy Schedules

Now in its fourth year, STC’s adult New to Tennis program continues to be a favorite among adults looking to pick up the sport for the first time. Designed with busy schedules in mind, classes let new players make the most of their day — including while the kids are at school. Women’s, men’s, and co-ed classes are offered, with both indoor and outdoor options available.

Something for Every Adult Player

Beyond New to Tennis, STC offers a full slate of adult programs, including more advanced classes, weekly open drills for all levels, intramural league play, tournaments, and social events. Those looking to sharpen their game can also book a private lesson with a certified teaching pro. Fall leagues offer multiple formats, from progressive leagues to set-partner play, divided by level for competitive match play.

This fall, start your journey toward a healthier, more social lifestyle — and Get Better Here. For more information and to register for fall programs, visit www.southlaketennis.com or call 817-421-5605.

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