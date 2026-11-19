The City of Southlake’s 2026 Employee Performance Teamwork Award honors employees who achieve great things by combining their strengths and collaborating toward a shared goal. This year’s recipients from the Community Services Department are Hospitality & Sales Assistant Tammie Garcia, Hospitality & Sales Manager Crystal Maddalena, and Building Operations Supervisor Robert Sexton.

This team took on the refresh of Legends Hall, the City’s events center located at The Marq, as part of The Marq Capital Asset Replacement Plan. The biggest challenge in renovating a whole facility is keeping programs, events, and services going in a heavily used public space. Apart from a few short closures and some relocated activities, the team made that happen. It took coordination, communication, and trust throughout the construction, programming, and customer service.

Each member brought something different to the project. Robert led coordination with the contractors and kept close watch over construction progress, conducting daily walkthroughs to ensure every detail met the high standards expected of a Southlake facility. The scope was significant: approximately 17,238 square feet of flooring was replaced, 23,500 square feet of walls were painted with two coats of paint, and approximately 5,000 square feet of wallpaper was removed and replaced. The painting alone took approximately 115 gallons of paint.

“We wanted to make sure the space was something the community could be proud of. Having a team that was willing to pitch in wherever needed made all the difference,” said Robert.

Crystal guided design decisions alongside Robert and a designer, choosing finishes that improved both looks and long-term function. She also led her team through the relocation of Senior Center programming and continued to support event clients throughout the construction period. While the venue was unavailable for in-person meetings, her events team offered phone appointments so prospective and existing clients could keep planning their events.

Thanks to that relocation effort, more than 50 senior programs were hosted at Legends Hall during the renovations, and more than 40 fitness classes were held at Champions Club. The entire Legends Hall team also pitched in to keep four Metroport Meals on Wheels luncheons running, plating meals in the lobby and serving members in the Senior Center, Club Lounge, and Parlor.

“I’m grateful to be recognized alongside my teammates, and I want to share that recognition with the entire Legends Hall team, our colleagues across Community Services, and everyone in Finance and other City departments who helped along the way. We came together to keep serving our guests during the renovation and give them a better space to come back to. That’s what we do at the City, and we couldn’t have done it without their support,” said Crystal.

Tammie worked behind the scenes to make sure that every item removed from Legends Hall was tracked and accounted for. Her team inventoried and sent 120,201 items to auction across two separate auctions. She also helped with the logistics of receiving and setting up new furniture.

It wasn’t any one role that made the project a success, but how the three came together. They stepped in for each other, stayed aligned, and kept their focus on the bigger picture. Their steady coordination during a difficult transition allowed residents to keep using programs and events throughout construction. Legends Hall is now brighter, more cohesive, and more functional thanks to the team behind it.

“Seeing the finished space makes all of the details worth it. I’m proud of what we could accomplish together,” said Tammie.

Much of their work happened behind the scenes, but the results are easy to see. Their collaboration reflects the spirit of Team Southlake and the value of working together toward a shared goal.