The Unsung Architects of Success: Southlake’s Purchasing Team Earns 14th Excellence Award

Behind every City project is a process — one that starts long before the first shovel hits the ground, involving budgeting, planning, comparing, negotiating… and lots of paperwork.

That’s where Southlake’s Purchasing Team steps in.

They’re the team that makes sure the City gets what it needs — the right products, services, and contracts — at the right time, for the right price, and in the right way. Whether it’s acquiring police vehicles, negotiating software licenses, or buying everyday supplies, Purchasing Manager Tim Slifka and Purchasing Assistant Denise Hernandez handle the financial and logistical work that helps keep Southlake running efficiently and responsibly.

This commitment to doing things the right way was recently recognized with the Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Procurement Institute — for the 14th year in a row. The award honors public agencies that go above and beyond in how they purchase goods and services, with a strong focus on ethics, innovation, and transparency.

And in 2024, the team didn’t just meet the standard — they raised it.

Over the past year, Southlake’s Purchasing Team made meaningful improvements to how the City buys what it needs to serve the community. They modernized internal procedures, made payments to vendors faster and more secure, and improved communication to keep partnerships productive and efficient.

They also worked closely with departments across the City to ensure that every purchase — from emergency response gear to park maintenance equipment — supports Southlake’s budget, policies, and long-term goals.

“Our job is to protect the public’s trust by making sure every dollar spent is thought through, documented, and done right,” said Slifka. “We’re not just here to check boxes — we’re here to help every department make smart, responsible decisions that ultimately serve the people of Southlake.”

Most residents will never see the behind-the-scenes paperwork or planning that powers city operations — but they’ll feel the results every day. From smooth-running parks and public facilities to fully equipped emergency crews, smart purchasing decisions help make Southlake services stronger. And with Tim Slifka and Denise Hernandez at the helm, the process behind those decisions is in expert hands.