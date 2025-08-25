A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Two men in business suits stand smiling in a modern, well-lit hotel lobby. One holds papers, and both wear name tags. The space features elegant seating and wood accents. A circular SLK logo appears in the lower right corner.
Aug 25, 2025

The Westin Southlake Wins Big

The Westin Southlake is named Marriott’s 2024 Full-Service Hotel of the Year

On this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill speaks with General Manager Volkan Tekinkoc to talk about the Westin Southlake’s honor of being named Marriott’s 2024 Full-Service Hotel of the Year. A proud achievement that shines a light on both the city and the people who make it special. Volkan shares that the real secret behind The Westin Southlake’s success is its dedicated team of employees, whose commitment creates an unforgettable experience for every guest.

This episode highlights how their hospitality, and Southlake’s dining and shopping continue to draw visitors from near and far. This national recognition is more than an award—it’s a celebration of the community spirit that makes Southlake shine. Tune in to join the celebration! 

Watch the full episode here:

