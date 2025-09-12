Timeless Style in Southlake!

Malouf’s first opened its doors in 1949 in Lubbock, founded by John Malouf, and this year celebrates over 75 years of fashion excellence—a legacy now deeply rooted in Southlake, where the store has been part of the community for 15+ years.

Offering luxury apparel and accessories with a personalized touch, Malouf’s is now lead by its second-generation owner- Michael Malouf. Michael and his team are passionate about helping clients discover pieces that fit their lifestyle, whether it’s business attire, casual weekend wear, or a special event look.

What sets Malouf’s apart is their dedication to service and craftsmanship. From custom tailoring to wardrobe consultations, they go beyond the rack to ensure every customer feels confident and cared for. It’s more than shopping—it’s an experience rooted in family tradition and a love of timeless style.

“In 2008, my father and I came out to look at Southlake Town Square…we were really impressed with the community here. We fell in love with it, and it was really like a second home for us.” – Michael Malouf

Stop by Malouf’s in Southlake Town Square to explore their latest collections, then follow them on social media and visit their website to learn more about their legacy of fashion and service!