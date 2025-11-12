Top Five Things to Know for Home for the Holidays 2025 

Embrace the holiday magic at Home for the Holidays — Christmastime in Southlake! Join us on November 22, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Southlake Town Square to kick off the festive season with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event, presented by Amber Butcher with Engel & Volkers! As the night unfolds, Town Square will transform into a twinkling wonderland — a celebration of all things merry and bright for the whole family.

Get ready for classic favorites and exciting new experiences. Here are the top five things to know before you go!

1. The Tree Lighting Begins at 6:00 p.m.:

Gather around as we light up the night with the official Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:00 p.m. Immediately after, there will be a one-minute fireworks show to enjoy. This cherished Southlake tradition is the perfect way to welcome the holiday season with friends, family, and neighbors.

2. Enjoy Festive Entertainment All Evening Long:

Enjoy the sounds of the season with performances by Southlake school choirs, local dance groups, and the Southlake Community Band. From classic carols to lively holiday tunes, the stage will be filled with the spirit of the season.

3. Activities for All Ages:

Get ready to sled down one of our thrilling three-lane snow hills, take a spin around Town Square on the trackless train, or show off your creativity with festive crafts and cookie decorating. Don’t forget to stop by for a photo with Santa — each family will receive one free 4×6 photo to commemorate the night — and drop off your wish list in Santa’s mailbox before heading off for more holiday excitement.

There will also be vendors selling delicious food to enjoy throughout the night! Warm up with a cup of hot cocoa or grab a tasty treat, then explore the businesses and seasonal booths offering unique gifts and festive finds.

4. Grab Your Ornament, Pin, and T-Shirt!

Don’t forget to pick up your Home for the Holidays commemorative ornament, pin, and t-shirt at the Information booth — a perfect way to remember this special night in Southlake, available while supplies last.

5. Finding Parking:

Parking will be available throughout Town Square, including the east and west parking garages.

East Garage: 1451 Federal Way, Southlake, TX 76092

West Garage: 351 State Street, Southlake, TX 76092

Bonus: Something Magical is Coming… Get Ready for the Holiday of Lights in McPherson Park!

Notice something taking shape at McPherson Park? You’re not imagining it. This holiday season, an exciting new surprise is coming to make Southlake Town Square glow like never before. Debuting November 22 during the Tree Lighting event, it’s an experience that will illuminate your evenings all season long. Stay tuned for more information!

We can’t wait to share this magical experience with you! A huge thank you to our sponsors, Verizon, Activate, Petbar Boutique, Renewal by Andersen, Renuity, WayFM, State Farm, and CWD. For more information on Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake, check out the Visit Southlake website.