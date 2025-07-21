A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A sidewalk sign in front of steps advertises “Modern Southlake: How we got here” at Southlake Town Hall, July 14–August 23, 2025, with an image of a water tower and trees. Website: SouthlakeHistory.org.
Jul 21, 2025

Tracing Southlake’s Journey

New Southlake Historical Society Exhibit Explores the City's Transformation.

This week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight takes viewers inside Town Hall for a special look at the Southlake Historical Society’s newest exhibit, “Modern Southlake: How We Got Here.”

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley and Historical Society President Connie Cooley talk through the display, which highlights the city’s growth and transformation over the decades. The exhibit features historic photographs, a massive map that illustrates how Southlake has evolved, and decade-by-decade insights into the city’s development.

Visitors can explore how neighborhoods expanded, landmarks emerged, and key moments shaped the community. This engaging exhibit offers residents a deeper understanding of Southlake’s roots and the progress that brought the city to where it is today. The exhibit is open to the public inside Town Hall and the Southlake Library from July 14 – August 23.

To see the full episode of SLK City Spotlight, please visit:

