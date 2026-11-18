When an emergency happens, Southlake residents depend on first responders who are trained, prepared, and ready to act. From house fires to complex rescue situations, that preparation plays an important role in protecting lives and property.

To strengthen that readiness, the City of Southlake is building a new Public Safety Training Tower at 1605 Brumlow Avenue, on the same campus as the new Municipal Service Center. Expected to open in early 2027, the four-story facility will provide Southlake Police and Fire personnel with a dedicated space to train for real-world emergencies.

“It’s an investment in our team’s preparedness and, ultimately, the safety of our residents,” said Jeremy Wilson, Interim Fire Chief. “Having a dedicated training facility right here in Southlake will allow our firefighters to train more frequently in realistic conditions while maintaining our focus on serving the community.”

Preparing for Real-World Emergencies

The new tower will give Southlake firefighters opportunities to practice responding to situations they may encounter in residential neighborhoods, commercial buildings, and other locations throughout the community.

The facility will feature three live-fire training rooms designed to simulate a commercial kitchen, residential bedroom, and office environment. These spaces will allow firefighters to practice extinguishing fires, searching for trapped occupants, and coordinating emergency operations under realistic conditions.

Additional features will support specialized training for multi-story fires, confined-space rescues, and other technical emergencies. Firefighters will be able to practice rooftop ventilation, rope rescues, and the safe movement of people between building levels.

Southlake Police will also use the facility for specialized training, including building searches and clearance, SWAT, K-9 operations, and Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT), which prepares officers to respond to active shooter situations. These training opportunities will help officers strengthen their skills and prepare for high-risk incidents, supporting their ability to protect residents during emergencies.

“When our officers respond to an emergency, the training they’ve received can make all the difference,” said Police Chief Ashleigh Casey. “This facility will give our team more opportunities to practice real-world scenarios, from building searches to active shooter response, so we’re better prepared to protect the people who live, work, and visit Southlake.”

Bringing More Training Opportunities to Southlake

The new Public Safety Training Tower will bring specialized training opportunities for both Southlake Police and Fire closer to home. While firefighters currently rely on outside facilities for certain types of training, the new tower will provide a dedicated space where both departments can sharpen their skills and prepare for real-world emergencies.

Having these resources in Southlake will allow for more consistent, hands-on training while giving the Fire Department greater flexibility to maintain emergency response coverage during training activities.

Investing in Southlake’s Safety and Security

The Public Safety Training Tower is part of the City’s larger Municipal Service Center and Public Safety Training Tower project, which will support essential City services and public safety operations.

To learn more about the new Public Safety Training Tower and follow construction progress, visit the Municipal Service Center and Public Safety Training Tower project webpage.