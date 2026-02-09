A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A map shows the relocation of an electric pole from its existing position near West Continental Blvd. and Davis Blvd. to a new spot. Text reads: "Orange Barrel Alert: Electric Pole Relocation, Feb 11, 2026, 7:00 a.m.
Streets & Roads
|
Feb 9, 2026

Tri-County Pole Relocation

Beginning Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Beginning Wednesday, February 11, Tri-County will be relocating an electric pole along Davis Blvd. and W. Continental Blvd. in preparation for the W. Continental Blvd. Intersection Improvements Project. Crews plan to begin work at 7:00 a.m. and will close the northbound right lane in front of Tex-Art Stone and the businesses at 1125 Davis Blvd. while work is underway. This work is expected to take up to 13 hours and will be completed the same day. Thank you for your patience as this important work is completed.

