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Sep 7, 2026

Twenty-Five Years Later, Southlake Remembers

Southlake honors the lives lost on September 11 and continues its tradition of remembrance at Liberty Garden.

Twenty-five years later, Southlake continues its promise to never forget. On this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill visits Liberty Garden to reflect on the significance of September 11 and Southlake’s tradition of remembrance.

Dedicated in 2003, Liberty Garden has become a lasting place in our community to honor the lives lost and those who served in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. It also serves as a reminder of the unity and strength that brought communities together during a difficult time.

Watch the latest SLK City Spotlight to learn more about Liberty Garden and its place in Southlake’s history. Then, join us Friday, September 11, at 8:30 a.m. at Liberty Garden in Bicentennial Park for a special 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony.

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