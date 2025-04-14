Under Our Wings Takes Flight in Southlake 

The City of Southlake proudly welcomes its newest public art installation, Under Our Wings—a striking tribute to our first responders’ courage, commitment, and sacrifice. Designed by internationally acclaimed Florida-based artist Vito DiBari, this powerful sculpture arrived at DPS West on April 9 and now stands as a bold symbol of protection, service, and the strength of community. The City hosted a Public Art Dedication Ceremony on Friday, April 11, at 9:30 AM at DPS West, at 2100 W. Southlake Boulevard, to commemorate this meaningful addition to Southlake’s public art collection. The event brought together City leaders, residents, staff, and honored guests to celebrate art, service, and unity. Mayor Shawn McCaskill, Southlake Arts Council Chair Tamara McMillan, and artist Vito DiBari each shared reflections on the inspiration behind Under Our Wings and its important role in honoring those who serve. Following their remarks, City Council and Art Council members proudly unveiled the sculpture to an appreciative audience. “My goal with this project was to pay tribute to the tireless effort that the local Police and Fire Departments put forth to protect the citizens of Southlake. I have created the sculpture to be viewed from different angles. I was attracted by the visibility from Southlake Boulevard and tried to optimize it to draw people closer, inviting them to discover more details,” stated DiBari in his remarks. More than just a work of art, Under Our Wings is a lasting expression of gratitude—a visual reminder of the brave men and women who safeguard our city every day. The dedication ceremony offered a powerful opportunity for the community to come together, express thanks, and experience the impact of public art firsthand. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all who joined us in honoring our first responders, celebrating artistic vision, and embracing this new Southlake landmark. For more information on the City’s Public Art Program, visit: https://www.experiencesouthlaketexas.com/410/Southlake-Public-Art