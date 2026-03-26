Unearth a Story: Southlake Library Invites Families to Dig into Summer Reading

Southlake families are invited to dig into a summer of reading and discovery as the Southlake Public Library launches its 2026 “Unearth a Story” Summer Reading Program enhanced this year by a $7,750 investment from the Library Foundation of Southlake (LFOS).

A favorite tradition for many families, the Summer Reading Program helps children stay engaged during the summer months while uncovering new interests, building literacy skills, and developing a lifelong love of reading. This year’s expanded lineup creates even more opportunities for kids and teens to explore, create, and discover something new.

To kick off the program, LFOS is sponsoring custom tote bags for the first 350 families who register – perfect for collecting books, summer treasures, and stories waiting to be uncovered. Each tote also introduces families to the Foundation’s mission and its ongoing support of library experiences.

LFOS has also pledged up to $7,000 to support a variety of STEM and arts-based programs designed to spark curiosity and imagination. Young participants can dig into Dinosaur Discovery labs, experiment with magnet science, create mosaic and watercolor art, craft leather bookmarks, and explore instant film photography.

Another program sponsored by LFOS will provide aspiring young storytellers the opportunity to develop their own creative treasures during a week-long Junior Writing Camp for ages 8–12 taught by an award-winning teacher. Hands-on sessions will help build confidence and bring new ideas to life.

“The Library Foundation plays an essential role in enhancing the experiences we offer our community,” said City Librarian Cynthia Pfledderer. “Their support allows us to create meaningful opportunities for kids and families to learn, explore, and discover together.”

For LFOS leaders, the program reflects the heart of the Southlake community.

“Southlake is a community that truly values education and lifelong learning,” Foundation members Lori and Dave said. “We’re proud to support programs that bring families together while offering creative, educational, and fun experiences all summer long.”

The Library Foundation of Southlake is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Southlake Public Library through fundraising and partnerships that enhance services, expand programming, and strengthen community connections.

Registration opens soon, and families are encouraged to sign up early to claim a limited-edition tote bag and begin a summer adventure filled with stories waiting to be discovered. To learn more, visit the Southlake Public Library website.