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Streets & Roads
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Oct 30, 2026

Union Church Road Repairs Near Siena Drive Begin November 2

Beginning Monday, November 2

Beginning Monday, November 2, a contractor will conduct concrete road repairs on Union Church Road near Siena Drive. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week, with daily work hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

During this time, the eastbound lane of Union Church Road will be closed in the work area. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, with flaggers on-site to help guide vehicles safely in both directions. The roadway will reopen to normal two-way traffic outside of working hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

We appreciate your patience as crews complete these repairs.

Orange Barrel Alert notice for road repairs on Union Church Road near Siena Drive on November 2, 2026, featuring a map with the construction location marked by an orange pin.

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