Union Church Road Repairs Near Siena Drive Begin November 2

Beginning Monday, November 2, a contractor will conduct concrete road repairs on Union Church Road near Siena Drive. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week, with daily work hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

During this time, the eastbound lane of Union Church Road will be closed in the work area. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, with flaggers on-site to help guide vehicles safely in both directions. The roadway will reopen to normal two-way traffic outside of working hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

We appreciate your patience as crews complete these repairs.