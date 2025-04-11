Upcoming Asphalt Repairs Near Chesapeake Park

Heads up, Southlake! Our Streets Crew will be making asphalt repairs near Chesapeake Park at the intersection of Chesapeake Ln and Union Church Rd starting April 14th to the 16th, weather permitting. Work will take place daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with some delays and alternate routes posted during the project. Thank you for your patience as we make these necessary repairs.