A stylized emblem featuring a gold shield outline with a dark blue, intertwined S and abstract dragon or eagle motifs inside. The design is symmetrical and conveys themes of elegance and power.
My Southlake News

April 11, 2025

Upcoming Asphalt Repairs Near Chesapeake Park

Please see the information below regarding an asphalt repair near Chesapeake Park.

Heads up, Southlake! Our Streets Crew will be making asphalt repairs near Chesapeake Park at the intersection of Chesapeake Ln and Union Church Rd starting April 14th to the 16th, weather permitting. Work will take place daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with some delays and alternate routes posted during the project. Thank you for your patience as we make these necessary repairs.

Map showcasing an orange barrel alert for an asphalt repair from April 14-16, 2025, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Chesapeake Ln. and Union Church Rd. The map highlights nearby streets and includes a compass for orientation.

Image shows a picture of a dessert and a shopping bag with the words Southlake Open Rewards
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram