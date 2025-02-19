Upcoming Asphalt Repairs Near Chesapeake Park

Heads up, Southlake! Our Streets Crew will be making asphalt repairs near Chesapeake Park at the intersection of Chesapeake Ln and Union Church Rd from February 24th to the 26th, weather permitting. Work will take place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with occasional road closures throughout the project. Please plan for temporary detours and minor delays during these repairs.