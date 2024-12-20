Upcoming Asphalt Repairs Near the Burnett Acres Subdivision

UPDATE 1/21/2025: The schedule for this work has changed. Please see the information with the updated timeline below:



Please be aware of upcoming work on the 1300 block of Shady Oaks, near the Burnett Acres Subdivision. Crews will be making asphalt repairs starting January 23rd through the 24th, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with flaggers on-site for traffic control. Thanks for your patience as we improve our roads!